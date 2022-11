Sports on TV for November 28-December 4

Adv26 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN'S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Ghana, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Switzerland, Group G, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Uruguay, Group H, Lusail, Qatar ---

Tuesday, November 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — LIU Brooklyn at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Penn St. at Clemson

7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Virginia at Michigan

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Portland

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Qatar, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Senegal, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., Group B, Doha, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. England, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar ---

Wednesday, November 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas St. at Butler

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Duke

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: TBA

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — SE Louisiana at Xavier

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Indiana

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan St. at Notre Dame

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Boston College at Nebraska

GOLF 8 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Victoria Golf Club, Victoria, Australia

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, First Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunisia vs. France, Group D, Al Rayyan, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Denmark, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Argentina, Group C, Doha, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, Group C, Lusail, Qatar ---

Thursday, December 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at UConn

7 p.m.

ESPN — Creighton at Texas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Valparaiso at Belmont

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Colorado

9 p.m.

ESPN — Seton Hall at Kansas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

ADVERTISEMENT

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Maryland at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: NC State at Iowa

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, First Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

8 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round, Victoria Golf Club, Victoria, Australia

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Second Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Buffalo at New England

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Belgium, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Spain, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar ---

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, December 2 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — Pac-12 Championship: TBD, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Second Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Third Round, Victoria Golf Club, Victoria, Australia

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Third Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

ESPN2 — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Portugal, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar

ADVERTISEMENT

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ghana vs. Uruguay, Group F, Al Wakrah, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Brazil, Group G, Lusail, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Serbia vs. Switzerland, Group G, Doha, Qatar ---

Saturday, December 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Notre Dame

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Oklahoma at Villanova

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Providence at Rhode Island

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Boise St. at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Kansas St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Big-12 Championship: TBD, Arlington, Texas

ESPN — Mid-American Championship: TBD, Detroit

1 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Championship: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: TBD

4 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: TBD

CBS — Southeastern Championship: LSU vs. Georgia, Atlanta

FOX — Mountain West Championship: TBD

8 p.m.

ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship: Clemson vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

FOX — Big Ten Championship: TBD, Indianapolis

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Third Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Final Round, Victoria Golf Club, Victoria, Australia

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Final Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland (Welterweights), Orlando, Fla.

SKIING 5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: The Alpine Skiing World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round-of-16, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round-of-16, Al Rayyan, Qatar ---

Sunday, December 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Maine at Marist

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. John’s at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at Washington St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE WATER POLO 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Berkeley, Calif.

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Final Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, NY Jets at Minnesota, Denver at Baltimore, Cleveland at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Jacksonville at Detroit, Washington at NY Giants, Tennessee at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, Miami at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at Dallas

SKIING 5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: The Alpine Skiing World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped) ---