Click to copy

Click to copy

Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, June 13

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at NY Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at New York

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Phoenix

_____