Sports on TV for May 27-28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

12 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly Sporting Club vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Final, Kigali, Rwanda

CHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Kamloops Blazers vs. Quebec Remparts, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Omaha, Neb.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Omaha, Neb.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Duke, Semifinal, Philadelphia

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Philadelphia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs Germany, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 1

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit

4 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, St. Louis at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Colorado (9 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at South Sydney

1 p.m.

CNBC — Premiership: Saracens vs. Sale, Grand Final, Twickenham, England (Taped)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic

10 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles

USFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans at Birmingham

9 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at New York

9 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

_____

Sunday, May 28

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 18, Pala, Calif. (Taped)

CHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Peterborough Petes vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — TBD, Championship, Wichita, Kan.

MLB BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.

PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona OR Miami at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United

CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

SYFY — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina

3 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco

USFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

USA — Houston at Memphis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Chicago

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

_____