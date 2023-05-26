AP NEWS
Sports on TV for May 27-28

By The Associated PressMay 26, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

12 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly Sporting Club vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Final, Kigali, Rwanda

CHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Kamloops Blazers vs. Quebec Remparts, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Omaha, Neb.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Omaha, Neb.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

MLB

    • 4:30 p.m.

    SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

    5 p.m.

    ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

    6 p.m.

    BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

    10 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    12 p.m.

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Duke, Semifinal, Philadelphia

    2:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Philadelphia

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    1 p.m.

    ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

    3 p.m.

    ABC — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.

    ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

    5 p.m.

    ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    9 p.m.

    ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

    GOLF

    6:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

    1:30 p.m.

    NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

    5:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

    6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

    HORSE RACING

    12:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

    7 a.m.

    NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland

    11 a.m.

    NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs Germany, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland

    LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    7 p.m.

    ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 1

    MLB BASEBALL

    1 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, St. Louis at Cleveland

    10 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Colorado (9 p.m.)

    NBA BASKETBALL

    8:30 p.m.

    TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6

    NHL HOCKEY

    8 p.m.

    ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    5:30 a.m.

    FS2 — NRL: Canberra at South Sydney

    1 p.m.

    CNBC — Premiership: Saracens vs. Sale, Grand Final, Twickenham, England (Taped)

    6 p.m.

    FS2 — MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    7:25 a.m.

    CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic

    10 p.m.

    FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    9:30 a.m.

    CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool

    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville

    TENNIS

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals

    5 a.m. (Sunday)

    TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Sunday)

    TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

    TRACK AND FIELD

    4:30 p.m.

    NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles

    USFL FOOTBALL

    4 p.m.

    FOX — New Orleans at Birmingham

    9 p.m.

    FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    1 p.m.

    CBS — Connecticut at New York

    9 p.m.

    NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

    _____

    Sunday, May 28

    AUTO RACING

    7:30 a.m.

    ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

    6 p.m.

    FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

    2 a.m. (Monday)

    CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 18, Pala, Calif. (Taped)

    CHL HOCKEY

    4 p.m.

    NHLN — Memorial Cup: Peterborough Petes vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops, British Columbia

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    12 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

    ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.

    2 p.m.

    CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston

    3 p.m.

    BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

    SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

    12 p.m.

    ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    2 p.m.

    ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    4 p.m.

    ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    6 p.m.

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

    GOLF

    6:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

    4 p.m.

    NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

    6:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

    HORSE RACING

    12:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

    8 a.m.

    NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

    1 p.m.

    NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

    MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN’S)

    7 p.m.

    CBSSN — TBD, Championship, Wichita, Kan.

    MLB BASEBALL

    11:35 a.m.

    PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay

    1:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore

    4:30 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona OR Miami at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    11:30 a.m.

    BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United

    CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

    SYFY — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City

    USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton

    12 p.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio

    1:50 p.m.

    FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina

    3 p.m.

    FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City

    8:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    5:55 p.m.

    FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

    5 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds

    TRACK AND FIELD

    2 p.m.

    CNBC — IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco

    USFL FOOTBALL

    2:30 p.m.

    USA — Houston at Memphis

    5:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    3 p.m.

    NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta

    6 p.m.

    NBATV — Dallas at Chicago

    9 p.m.

    CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

    _____

