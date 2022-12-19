AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Tuesday, December 20

The Associated PressDecember 19, 2022 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, December 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

7 p.m.

BTN — Elon at Indiana

CBSSN — Marquette at Providence

SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

PAC-12N — Montana St. at Arizona

9 p.m.

BTN — UIC at Northwestern

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UC San Diego at San Diego St.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St., Boise, Idaho

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, Boca Raton, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — City of Palms Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Aberdeen

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Falcons ---

