Estrada guides Hofstra to 86-62 victory over Delaware

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y, (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 17 points in Hofstra’s 86-62 victory against Delaware on Saturday.

Estrada also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Pride (12-7, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Warren Williams scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Tyler Thomas made 7 of 11 shots and scored 16.

Ebby Asamoah led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-8, 2-3) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Delaware also got 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks from Jyare Davis. Gianmarco Arletti scored nine.

Estrada had 11 points in the first half to lead Hofstra to a 37-25 lead at intermission.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Hofstra visits Towson while Delaware travels to play Northeastern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .