Williams propels Quinnipiac to 72-63 victory over Rider

    January 7, 2023 GMT

    LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Tyrese Williams scored 16 points and Quinnipiac defeated Rider 72-63 on Friday night.

    Williams added five rebounds for the Bobcats (11-5, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dezi Jones added 13 points and Matt Balanc scored nine.

    Allen Powell paced the Broncs (6-8, 3-2) with 19 points and three steals. Mervin James totaled 16 points, while Adetokunbo Bakare scored nine.

    NEXT UP

    Both teams play on Sunday. Quinnipiac hosts Iona while Rider travels to play Siena.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

