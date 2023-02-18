Memorial Coliseum renovation wins approval from trustees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky trustees have approved an $82 million renovation to Memorial Coliseum, putting the construction project on track to begin in March.

The resolution calls for the project to be funded with a mix of bond and private funds. It was voted on by trustees on Friday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported .

Memorial Coliseum was opened in 1950 as the home of the university’s men’s basketball program. While the men’s basketball team now plays at Rupp Arena, Memorial Coliseum still hosts home events for the women’s basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and STUNT teams.

The arena was named to honor Kentuckians who died in World War II and the Korean conflict.

As part of the renovation, UK plans to enhance the memorial for Kentuckians who died in military service as well as add air conditioning, renovate seating and improve lighting and sound systems. The renovation includes offices and academic facilities housed in the building.

Construction will prevent UK teams from competing in the facility during the 2023-24 school year, meaning the school will need to find temporary homes for the teams. Rupp Arena is expected to host some teams, but existing contracts for other events mean UK will have to find other facilities for some home games.