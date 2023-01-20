Johnson-Cash, UT Arlington beat UT Rio Grande Valley 85-73

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Johnson-Cash scored 20 points as UT Arlington beat UT Rio Grande Valley 85-73 on Thursday night.

Johnson-Cash shot 7 for 9, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (7-13, 2-5 Western Athletic Conference). Montez Young Jr. scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Pedro Castro recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Justin Johnson finished with 30 points for the Vaqueros (10-9, 1-5). Will Johnston added 14 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, Sherman Brashear finished with 12 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UT Arlington visits Abilene Christian and UT Rio Grande Valley visits Sam Houston.

