Lindenwood plays Utah Tech on 4-game road slide

Lindenwood Lions (5-7) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-5)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood travels to Utah Tech looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-0 at home. Utah Tech ranks ninth in the WAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.4.

The Lions are 1-5 in road games. Lindenwood ranks third in the OVC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by David Ware averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Gooden is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

Ware is averaging 6.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Chris Childs is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

