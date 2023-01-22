Simmons leads Abilene Christian over UT Arlington 84-68

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons scored 17 points as Abilene Christian beat UT Arlington 84-68 on Saturday night.

Simmons shot 6 for 13 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (10-10, 2-5 Western Athletic Conference). Damien Daniels scored 15 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Cameron Steele scored 13.

Kyron Gibson led the Mavericks (7-14, 2-6) with 20 points. Shemar Wilson had 12 points and Marion Humphrey scored 10.

NEXT UP

Abilene Christian plays Thursday against Grand Canyon at home, and UT Arlington hosts Cal Baptist on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .