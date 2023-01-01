UT Martin secures 64-57 victory against Morehead State

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears’ 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Morehead State 64-57 on Saturday night.

Sears added five assists for the Skyhawks (9-6, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). KK Curry added 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and he also had 16 rebounds. K.J. Simon recorded 12 points and was 4 of 14 shooting and went 4 for 6 from the line.

The Eagles (8-7, 1-1) were led by Mark Freeman, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Drew Thelwell added 10 points for Morehead State. Alex Gross also had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Both teams play on Thursday. UT Martin hosts Southeast Missouri State while Morehead State hosts Southern Indiana.

