Eastern Kentucky downs Southern Utah 108-106 in CBI semis

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Cozart scored a career-high 31 points and Eastern Kentucky beat Southern Utah 108-106 in double overtime on Tuesday night to reach the CBI Tournament championship game.

Cozart had 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Colonels (22-13). Devontae Blanton scored 24 points while going 10 of 21 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added four steals. Leland Walker went 7 of 18 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

The Thunderbirds (24-12) were led by Cameron Healy, who posted 23 points and made seven 3-pointers. Southern Utah also got 22 points, nine assists and two blocks from Drake Allen. Dee Barnes had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .