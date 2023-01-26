UT Martin hosts Lindenwood following Caldwell’s 20-point game

Lindenwood Lions (7-14, 2-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-8, 5-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -10; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after Kevin Caldwell Jr. scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 72-63 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 10-1 at home. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by KK Curry averaging 6.2.

The Lions are 2-6 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood ranks sixth in the OVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Childs averaging 3.7.

The Skyhawks and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals. K.J. Simon is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Caldwell is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Childs is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .