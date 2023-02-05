Weaver scores 21, UT Arlington beats Sam Houston 70-58

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chendall Weaver had 21 points in UT Arlington’s 70-58 win over Sam Houston on Saturday.

Weaver shot 6 for 11 from the floor with a 3-pointer and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (8-15, 3-7 Western Athletic Conference). Kyron Gibson finished with 10 points, eight assists and three steals. Brandon Walker added nine points and six rebounds.

Cameron Huefner had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Bearkats (17-6, 7-4), who had a five-game win streak end. Lamar Wilkerson scored 12 points and Qua Grant scored six with six assists.

NEXT UP

Up next for UT Arlington is a home match-up Monday with Tarleton. Sam Houston visits Abilene Christian on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .