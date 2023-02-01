UT Arlington hosts Tarleton State following Gibson’s 22-point game

Tarleton State Texans (12-10, 5-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-15, 2-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -2; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Kyron Gibson scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 74-66 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mavericks are 4-6 on their home court. UT Arlington is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Texans are 5-4 in WAC play. Tarleton State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is scoring 11.1 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Mavericks. Gibson is averaging 10.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Lue Williams is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .