Gardner has 23 in Little Rock’s 88-74 victory over UT Martin

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Myron Gardner scored 23 points as Little Rock beat UT Martin 88-74 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Thursday.

Gardner also contributed 10 rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (5-9). Jordan Jefferson scored 19 points while going 8 of 13 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Deantoni Gordon recorded 16 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Skyhawks (8-6) were led by K.J. Simon, who posted 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Parker Stewart added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for UT Martin. In addition, Desmond Williams had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Little Rock visits Tennessee State while UT Martin hosts Morehead State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .