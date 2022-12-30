Utah beats Cal 58-43, moves to 3-0 in Pac-12

Utah guard Rollie Worster (25) drives against California guard Devin Askew during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Utah beat California 58-43 on Thursday night.

Utah (10-4, 3-0 Pac-12) ended a two-game skid while holding Cal to 34% shooting from the floor. The Utes have kept opponents under 40% shooting in nine games.

Marco Anthony scored seven of his nine points in the first half and Stefanovic added six to help build a 27-18 halftime lead. Cal pulled within two points with 13:40 remaining. Wilguens Exacte Jr. and Stefanovic each made a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run and the Utes led 46-31 with 9:45 to play. Cal got within nine points but didn’t get closer.

The Utes, who made 16 3-pointers against Jacksonville State on Dec. 8., missed their first 11 attempts from long distance and finished 3 of 19 from beyond the arc against Cal, but they were 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Kuany Kuany scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cal (1-13, 0-3), which shot 15 of 44 from the floor and 2 of 12 from 3-point range.

On New Year’s Eve, Utah plays at Stanford and Cal hosts Colorado.

