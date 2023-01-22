Carlsen, Worster help Utah beat Washington 86-61

Utah center Branden Carlson (35) dunks against Washington forward Keion Brooks (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah center Branden Carlson (35) dunks against Washington forward Keion Brooks (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Rollie Worster finished a rebound shy of a triple-double and Utah never trailed Saturday night in its 86-61 win over Washington.

Carlson had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Worster had 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Marco Anthony won the battle with Worster for a rebound — without a Washington player in the vicinity — with about a minute left, drawing boos from the crowd.

Anthony scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds — his fourth double-double of the season — and Gabe Madsen scored 17 points for Utah (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12).

Madsen scored in the lane and Carlson put back his own miss to make it 4-0. Wilguens Exacte Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 11:36 left that sparked a 15-0 run. Madsen scored eight straight points to culminate the run, making a pair of 3-pointers 26 seconds apart, to give the Runnin’ Utes a 32-13 lead less than three minutes later.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (12-9, 4-6) with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Cole Bajema scored 13 points, sinking three 3-pointers, and Noah Williams added 10 points.

Utah made 35 of 58 (51.5%) from the field, hit 7 of 15 (46.7%) from 3-point range and out-rebounded the Huskies 48-30. The Utes scored 48 points in the paint and outscored Washington 18-8 in points off turnovers, of which each team committed 11.

Washington returns home to play Arizona on Thursday

Utah plays Thursday at Oregon State

