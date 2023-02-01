Gooden leads Utah Tech against Utah Valley after 26-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (17-6, 8-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-12, 2-7 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces the Utah Valley Wolverines after Cameron Gooden scored 26 points in Utah Tech’s 81-76 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Trailblazers are 7-2 in home games. Utah Tech is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines are 8-2 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks seventh in college basketball with 37.1 rebounds per game. Aziz Bandaogo paces the Wolverines with 10.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Gooden is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Justin Harmon is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .