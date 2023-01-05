Gooden, Utah Tech Trailblazers to visit Armstrong, Cal Baptist Lancers

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-6, 1-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 0-2 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Gooden and the Utah Tech Trailblazers visit Taran Armstrong and the Cal Baptist Lancers on Thursday.

The Lancers are 6-2 on their home court. Cal Baptist has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 1-1 in conference games. Utah Tech ranks sixth in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Gooden averaging 3.9.

The Lancers and Trailblazers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armstrong is averaging 10.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Gooden is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .