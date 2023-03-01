Utah Tech hosts Seattle U following Tyson’s 22-point performance

Seattle U Redhawks (19-10, 10-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (12-17, 4-12 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 65-54 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Trailblazers have gone 8-4 in home games. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.4.

The Redhawks are 10-6 in conference games. Seattle U is third in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gooden is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Tyson averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Riley Grigsby is averaging 13.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .