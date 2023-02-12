Carlson, Anthony guide Utah to 73-62 victory over Colorado

Colorado guard Ethan Wright (14) defends against Utah guard Marco Anthony during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson and Marco Anthony scored 17 points apiece and Utah cruised to a 73-62 victory over Colorado on Saturday night.

Carlson sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Utes (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference). He added four rebounds and blocked three shots. Anthony hit 6 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed eight rebounds. Ben Carlson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

KJ Simpson totaled 14 points, five rebounds and five assists to pace the Buffaloes (14-12, 6-9). Julian Hammond III scored 11 points off the bench and fellow reserve Luke O’Brien totaled 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Branden Carlson had eight points to lead a balanced attack in the first half and Utah led 38-32 at intermission. The Utes jumped out to a 7-0 lead and pushed their advantage to 21-10 on a dunk by Carlson at the 10:52 mark. Hammond scored seven to help Colorado get within six at halftime. Utah shot 52% overall and made 5 of its 9 3-pointers. The Buffaloes stayed within striking distance by scoring 10 points off of six Utah turnovers.

Colorado’s Lawson Lovering scored the first basket of the second half. Branden Carlson answered with a three-point play, a dunk and a jumper before finishing off a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer to put the Utes up 50-36 with 14:28 left to play. The Buffaloes got no closer than 10 from there.

Utah shot 49% overall to Colorado’s 37%. The Utes, who entered play having hit double-digit 3-pointers in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2018-19 season, sank 6 of 17 against the Buffaloes, who made 4 of 18.

Utah: The Utes travel to play No. 4 Arizona on Thursday.

Colorado: The Buffaloes travel to play Arizona State on Thursday.

