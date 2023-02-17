Southern Utah plays Utah Tech, looks for 10th straight home win

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-15, 3-10 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-9, 9-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -8.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Utah Tech looking to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Thunderbirds have gone 11-1 in home games. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 3.2.

The Trailblazers are 3-10 in conference matchups. Utah Tech ranks third in the WAC shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Maizen Fausett is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Noa Gonsalves averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Pope is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .