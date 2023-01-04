Jones leads Southern Utah against Tarleton State after 21-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-5, 2-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (7-7, 1-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits the Tarleton State Texans after Tevian Jones scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 94-88 overtime victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Texans have gone 5-0 at home. Tarleton State is eighth in the WAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 3.0.

The Thunderbirds are 2-0 in conference play. Southern Utah is the top team in the WAC with 43.2 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 7.3.

The Texans and Thunderbirds match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hicks is scoring 17.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones is shooting 40.4% and averaging 19.9 points for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .