Williams leads Tarleton State against Grand Canyon after 25-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-7, 5-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-10, 4-4 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Lue Williams scored 25 points in Tarleton State’s 74-72 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Texans are 9-0 in home games. Tarleton State has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Antelopes are 5-3 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon has a 6-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Texans and Antelopes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakur Daniel is averaging 8.8 points for the Texans. Williams is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Gabe McGlothan is averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

