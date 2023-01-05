Southern Utah visits Tarleton State following Jones’ 21-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-5, 2-0 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (7-7, 1-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits the Tarleton State Texans after Tevian Jones scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 94-88 overtime victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Texans have gone 5-0 at home. Tarleton State is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Thunderbirds are 2-0 in WAC play. Southern Utah ranks third in the WAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Spurgin averaging 2.4.

The Texans and Thunderbirds match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lue Williams is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 11.7 points. Freddy Hicks is shooting 46.6% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Jones is shooting 40.4% and averaging 19.9 points for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .