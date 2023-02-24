Tarleton State visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Johnson’s 30-point game

Tarleton State Texans (15-14, 9-8 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-15, 5-11 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Tarleton State Texans after Justin Johnson scored 30 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 88-81 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Vaqueros are 11-6 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley has an 8-11 record against teams over .500.

The Texans are 9-8 in WAC play. Tarleton State is seventh in the WAC shooting 35.1% from downtown. Javontae Hopkins leads the Texans shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 21.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 13.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Lue Williams is averaging 11.4 points for the Texans. Shamir Bogues is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .