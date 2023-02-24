Gooden and Utah Tech host UT Arlington

Utah Tech Trailblazers (12-16, 4-11 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-18, 5-10 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Cameron Gooden scored 26 points in Utah Tech’s 88-81 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Mavericks are 5-8 on their home court. UT Arlington ranks fourth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Trailblazers are 4-11 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is 7-15 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyron Gibson is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Chendall Weaver is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Gooden is averaging 16 points and 3.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .