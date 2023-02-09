Hicks leads Tarleton State against Southern Utah after 22-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (13-11, 6-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 8-3 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Freddy Hicks scored 22 points in Tarleton State’s 69-64 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Thunderbirds are 10-1 in home games. Southern Utah leads the WAC with 84.8 points and is shooting 47.8%.

The Texans are 6-5 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 34.0% from downtown. Javontae Hopkins paces the Texans shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Lue Williams is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Texans. Shamir Bogues is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .