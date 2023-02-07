Tyson leads Seattle U against Utah Tech after 24-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-13, 3-8 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-8, 7-4 WAC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 82-75 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Redhawks are 9-1 in home games. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Trailblazers are 3-8 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is fifth in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 2.1.

The Redhawks and Trailblazers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 19 points for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Cameron Gooden is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 13.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .