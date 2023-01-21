Utah Tech hosts New Mexico State after Pope’s 25-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (7-12, 0-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-10, 1-5 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on the New Mexico State Aggies after Isaiah Pope scored 25 points in Utah Tech’s 89-85 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Trailblazers have gone 6-2 at home. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC scoring 74.9 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Aggies are 0-7 in WAC play. New Mexico State is ninth in the WAC scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The Trailblazers and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Gooden is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Trailblazers. Pope is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

Xavier Pinson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .