Tarleton State hosts Utah Tech after Gonsalves’ 24-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-10, 2-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-10, 3-4 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -4; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the Tarleton State Texans after Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points in Utah Tech’s 89-76 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Texans are 8-0 on their home court. Tarleton State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Trailblazers are 2-5 in WAC play. Utah Tech is ninth in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 5.2.

The Texans and Trailblazers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakur Daniel is averaging 8.9 points for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Cameron Gooden is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .