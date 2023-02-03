Utah Tech Trailblazers face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on 3-game losing streak

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-7, 8-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-13, 2-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will try to end its three-game skid when the Trailblazers take on Southern Utah.

The Trailblazers have gone 7-3 in home games. Utah Tech averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 8-2 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers and Thunderbirds square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is averaging 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Tevian Jones is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .