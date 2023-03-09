Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC Tournament

Utah Tech Trailblazers (14-18, 5-13 WAC) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (20-11, 12-6 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -4; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in the WAC Tournament.

The Thunderbirds are 12-6 against WAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Southern Utah is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trailblazers’ record in WAC action is 5-13. Utah Tech is 9-16 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is averaging 17.7 points for the Thunderbirds. Drake Allen is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Cameron Gooden is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

