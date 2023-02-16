Southern Utah puts home win streak on the line against Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-15, 3-10 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-9, 9-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Thunderbirds play Utah Tech.

The Thunderbirds have gone 11-1 at home. Southern Utah is seventh in the WAC shooting 34.6% from deep, led by Felix Lemetti shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Trailblazers are 3-10 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones is averaging 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .