Ducks host the Canucks after Vatrano’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Canucks -146, Ducks +124; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Vancouver Canucks after Frank Vatrano scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Anaheim has a 23-45-12 record overall and a 7-15-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks rank sixth in the league with 348 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Vancouver is 36-36-7 overall with a 15-9-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have conceded 287 goals while scoring 262 for a -25 scoring differential.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Canucks won 8-5 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 22 goals and 40 assists for the Ducks. Vatrano has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Andrei Kuzmenko has 38 goals and 33 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 0-8-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (illness), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Scott Harrington: day to day (upper body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Noah Juulsen: day to day (lower body), Vasily Podkolzin: day to day (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .