Blackhawks visit the Canucks after Athanasiou’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (24-46-6, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-35-7, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Vancouver Canucks after Andreas Athanasiou’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 win.

Vancouver is 34-35-7 overall and 17-20-2 at home. The Canucks have a 32-10-7 record when scoring three or more goals.

Chicago has a 24-46-6 record overall and an 11-24-3 record in road games. The Blackhawks have a 21-10-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Kuzmenko has 37 goals and 32 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Taylor Raddysh has 20 goals and 17 assists for the Blackhawks. Athanasiou has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Noah Juulsen: day to day (lower body), Vasily Podkolzin: day to day (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out for season (groin), Philipp Kurashev: out for season (shoulder), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .