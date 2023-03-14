Canucks host the Stars after Kuzmenko’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (36-17-13, first in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (28-32-5, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -137, Canucks +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Dallas Stars after Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Vancouver is 28-32-5 overall and 15-17-1 at home. The Canucks have a -31 scoring differential, with 217 total goals scored and 248 given up.

Dallas has gone 20-8-5 in road games and 36-17-13 overall. The Stars have a 31-7-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Canucks won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup. Kuzmenko led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tanner Miller has 24 goals and 36 assists for the Canucks. Kuzmenko has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Robertson has 38 goals and 45 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has six goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, eight assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Ethan Bear: out (upper body), Filip Hronek: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (lower body), Luke Glendening: out (lower body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .