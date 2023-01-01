AP NEWS
Weegar gets first goal with Flames in 3-2 win over Canucks

January 1, 2023 GMT
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal with Calgary and added an assist Saturday night to lead the Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 games (8-3-4).

Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks.

Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made 22 stops to improve to 12-9-4.

At the other end, Spencer Martin had 27 saves. His record slipped to 11-6-1.

After a scoreless first period, Calgary surged in front 1:21 into the second when Lindholm kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and fired a shot past Martin.

The Flames made it 2-0 on a short-handed goal at 9:32 of the second on a sequence that was set up on a superb outlet pass by Weegar.

Weegar scored the eventual game-winner making it 3-0 at 14:17 when his point shot eluded Martin.

Dries got one back for Vancouver at 15:28 on a strange one, knocking a puck in from waist-level after it had fluttered into the air on one side of the net and came down on the other side where Dries was the first to spot it.

    • The resilient Canucks climbed within one at 4:06 of the third when Pettersson buried a rebound, but Vancouver could not find the tying goal although they pushed hard.

    Vancouver: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

    Calgary: At Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

