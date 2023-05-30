Vancouver Whitecaps host the Houston Dynamo in conference matchup

Houston Dynamo (5-5-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-5-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Vancouver -139, Houston +350, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and the Houston Dynamo meet in conference action.

The Whitecaps are 3-5-5 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps are fifth in the Western Conference with 19 goals led by Brian White with five.

The Dynamo are 3-3-2 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are third in the Western Conference giving up just 12 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White has scored five goals for the Whitecaps. Simon Becher has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Hector Herrera has scored three goals and added two assists for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-3-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Tristan Blackmon (injured), Ranko Veselinovic (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .