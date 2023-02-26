Kreilach, Glad each score a goal, RSL beats Whitecaps 2-1

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, right, clears the ball away from Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Real Salt Lake over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Real Salt Lake is unbeaten (7-0-7) in its last 14 openers — the longest streak of its kind in MLS history — despite 13 of those games coming on the road. FC Dallas, which also went into Saturday as winners of 13 straight on opening day, lost to Minnesota.

Kreilach’s game-winner came in the 73rd minute to put RSL up 2-1. Jefferson Savarino assisted the goal.

RSL also got one goal from Justen Glad.

Javain Brown scored for the Whitecaps. The 23-year-old defender in his third MLS season went into the game with one goal in 53 career appearances.

The Whitecaps outshot RSL 18-11, with each team recording seven shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved six shots for RSL. Yohei Takaoka had five saves in his debut for the Whitecaps.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.