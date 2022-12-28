Anaheim brings losing streak into game against Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -183, Ducks +156; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Vegas Golden Knights.

Anaheim has a 4-5-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 9-22-4 record overall. The Ducks have a 6-13-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vegas is 24-11-1 overall and 5-5-1 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have allowed 100 goals while scoring 119 for a +19 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 4-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 12 goals and 17 assists for the Ducks. John Klingberg has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Reilly Smith has 17 goals and nine assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), John Gibson: day to day (lower body), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: day to day (illness).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Paul Cotter: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .