Kraken look to keep win streak alive, visit the Golden Knights

Seattle Kraken (45-26-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -148, Kraken +126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is 49-22-9 overall with a 12-9-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have gone 44-3-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Seattle has gone 45-26-8 overall with a 13-9-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have gone 20-7-3 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 15 goals and 48 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 20 goals and 43 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: out (lower body), Shea Theodore: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Eichel: day to day (undisclosed), Logan Thompson: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

