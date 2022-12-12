Western Conference-leading Vegas visits Winnipeg

Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights play the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg has an 18-8-1 record overall and a 10-4-0 record in home games. The Jets have a +20 scoring differential, with 89 total goals scored and 69 given up.

Vegas is 20-8-1 overall and 12-2-1 on the road. The Golden Knights have a +18 scoring differential, with 95 total goals scored and 77 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has six goals and 16 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: day to day (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (personal), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

