Siegrist sets record, No. 22 Villanova tops Creighton, 73-57

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points to become the all-time leading scorer at Villanova and the No. 22 Wildcats used a stout defense in the first half to set the tone for a 73-57 win over Creighton in a Big East rematch on Friday night.

Villanova held the Bluejays to just four made field goals in the first half and built a 46-19 halftime lead, avenging a 67-46 loss to Creighton in early December.

Siegrist, the leading scorer in women’s Division I college basketball averaging almost 29 points per game, came into the rematch 18 point shy of the Villanova record. With 6:35 left in the fourth quarter Siegrist got the ball on the edge of the key, rolled to the middle and knocked down the mid-range jumper over a double team to set the school scoring record, finishing the game with 2,414 career points in 103 career games.

Shelly Pennefather, who played for the Wildcats in the late 1980s, held the record with 2,408 points. Kerry Kittles, who played in the early 1990s, holds the men’s record with 2,243 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

With all eyes on Siegrist and the scoring record, it was Maddie Burke who got the Wildcats off on a fast start, knocking down five first-quarter 3-pointers as Villanova took a 26-6 lead while holding Creighton without a first-quarter field goal.

Lauren Jensen got Creighton its first field goal with 7:44 left in the second quarter.

Lucy Olsen finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Villanova (18-3, 9-1 Big East). Burke finished with 15 points, hitting 5 of 6 from distance.

Morgan Maly, Jensen and Carly Bachelor each finished with 11 points to lead Creighton (12-6, 6-4). Mallory Brake added 10 points.

__

AP women’s college basketball:

https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25