Daniels scores 18 as Villanova takes down DePaul 81-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 18 points as Villanova beat DePaul 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Daniels shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (11-13, 5-8 Big East Conference). Cam Whitmore scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Moore finished with 17 points.

The Blue Demons (9-16, 3-11) were led by Umoja Gibson, who posted 18 points. Javan Johnson added 18 points and two blocks for DePaul. Da’Sean Nelson also had nine points and six rebounds. The loss was the Blue Demons’ sixth in a row.

Villanova took a 28-22 lead in the first half with a 16-1 run. Led by nine first-half points from Moore, Villanova carried a 37-34 lead into the break. Villanova took the lead for what would be the final time on Daniels’ 3-pointer with 9:26 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore DePaul by 13 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .