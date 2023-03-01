Moore and Villanova take down Seton Hall 76-72

Villanova forward Cam Whitmore (22) drives past Seton Hall forward KC Ndefo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Villanova won 76-72. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Villanova forward Cam Whitmore (22) drives past Seton Hall forward KC Ndefo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Villanova won 76-72. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Moore led Villanova with 23 points and Eric Dixon secured the victory with a free throw with 43 seconds left as the Wildcats defeated Seton Hall 76-72 on Tuesday night.

Moore was 6-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the foul line for the Wildcats (16-14, 10-9 Big East Conference). Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Dixon shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Al-Amir Dawes led the way for the Pirates (16-14, 9-10) with 21 points and four assists. Seton Hall also got 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals from Femi Odukale. Tyrese Samuel also put up 14 points and three steals.

Whitmore scored 11 points in the first half and Villanova went into halftime trailing 37-34. Moore scored 14 points in the second half. Villanova outscored Seton Hall by seven points over the final half.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday in their respective regular-season finales. Villanova hosts No. 14 UConn while Seton Hall visits No. 20 Providence.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .