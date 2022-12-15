Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 75, Hickory 44
Franklin 51, Surry County 36
Gainesville 69, Osbourn 34
James River-Buchanan 49, Bassett 25
Lakeland 70, Petersburg 16
Potomac Falls 67, Dominion 59
Richlands 79, Grundy 60
Ridgeview 63, Letcher County Central, Ky. 54
Sherando 87, Skyline 30
Stone Bridge 44, Heritage (Leesburg) 40
Turner Ashby 54, Staunton 25
Virginia Academy 73, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 62
Windsor 58, Appomattox Regional GS 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nelson County vs. Prince Edward County, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/