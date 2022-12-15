AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 75, Hickory 44

Franklin 51, Surry County 36

Gainesville 69, Osbourn 34

James River-Buchanan 49, Bassett 25

Lakeland 70, Petersburg 16

Potomac Falls 67, Dominion 59

Richlands 79, Grundy 60

Ridgeview 63, Letcher County Central, Ky. 54

Sherando 87, Skyline 30

Stone Bridge 44, Heritage (Leesburg) 40

Turner Ashby 54, Staunton 25

Virginia Academy 73, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 62

Windsor 58, Appomattox Regional GS 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nelson County vs. Prince Edward County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.