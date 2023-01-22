Harcum has 28; Appalachian State tops Old Dominion 72-58

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Terence Harcum’s 28 points helped Appalachian State defeat Old Dominion 72-58 on Saturday night.

Harcum had seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-10, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). CJ Huntley was 3 of 7 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 11 points. Xavion Brown was 5 of 7 shooting and 0 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six assists.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson finished with 16 points and two steals for the Monarchs (11-9, 3-5). Chaunce Jenkins added 12 points and four assists for Old Dominion. In addition, Dericko Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Appalachian State hosts Georgia State while Old Dominion travels to play South Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .