Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past UNC; Bacot injured

Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) defends the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ben Vander Plas might be changing his pregame shooting routine.

The Ohio transfer had 17 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday night as No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a 65-58 victory over North Carolina, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot to a left ankle injury early in the game.

“Usually I’m doing it in the practice gym but just wanted to change it up a little bit today and get some shots in the main court. So I might have to make that part of the main routine,” said Vander Plas, who had 14 second-half points.

Reece Beekman scored 13 points and Armaan Franklin had 12 points and nine rebounds as the Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their eighth straight meeting with the Tar Heels at John Paul Jones Arena. Freshman Isaac McKneely scored 11 for Virginia, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range, including a critical one from deep with 2:21 remaining.

Bacot rolled his ankle 1:18 into the game and did not return, but North Carolina went on a 21-5 run in the first half and led by seven points early in the second.

Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said he didn’t see the play where Bacot was hurt — “I just saw him on the ground,” Davis said — and had no update on his star’s status.

“I know he’s hurt pretty bad. I know he’s in a lot of pain,” Davis said, adding he didn’t find out that Bacot wouldn’t return until halftime. “I just want him to be OK.”

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3) with 16 points and Caleb Love and Jalen Washington added 13 each. Washington, a freshman, played 27 minutes in Bacot’s absence and matched his season total for field goals with five.

“I though he played fantastic,” Davis said.

Franklin started Virginia’s rally with a putback dunk, and Vander Plas also had a putback dunk and a pair of 3s, putting Virginia ahead 52-42 with nine minutes left.

The Tar Heels closed within 58-55 on Love’s 3-pointer with 2:47 to go, but McKneely hit a deep 3 in front of the Virginia bench to restore the lead to six. Love made another 3, but Beekman drove an open lane for a dunk, Vander Plas made a steal and dunked, and Kihei Clark forced a turnover.

Beekman’s drive came off a slip screen set by Vander Plas.

“I think for sure his health is improved and that’s helped a lot,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of Beekman, who has been slowed by a right hamstring injury. “I mean ... to get down the lane and get that finish at that point was significant.”

Trailing 10-3 after a slow start for both teams, the Tar Heels surged to a 24-15 lead with just under four minutes left in the half. Washington scored nine in the flurry. Virginia scored 12 of the last 17 points to get within 29-27 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: Justin McCoy, who played two years at Virginia before transferring to North Carolina before last season, was booed when he entered the game. McCoy had been little-used, making only seven appearances and totaling seven points in those games. He finished with two points and six rebounds in 14 1/2 minutes.

Virginia: With the Cavaliers shooting poorly in the first half (9 of 24, 38%), Beekman highlighted his importance with two steals and fast-break layups, and then another steal that led to a two-on-one break with Clark scoring. Beekman finished with five steals.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: At Louisville on Saturday.

Virginia: At Florida State on Saturday.

